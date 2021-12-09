Advertise
Gun found at Lee High School, student in custody

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the second day in a row, Montgomery police officers have responded to a school and took a student into custody in connection with a gun being found on campus.

According to Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman Jade Jones, a faculty member at Lee High School learned that a student was possibly in possession of a gun and immediately informed security personnel, who began a search for the weapon.

Jones confirmed a gun was confiscated during the search. She said Montgomery police have since taken the student into custody while reiterating that “all students and faculty are safe.”

Other details about the ongoing investigation, including whether the gun was loaded, where it was found, and for what purpose it was brought on campus, were not immediately clear.

On Wednesday, a gun was found on the campus of Goodwyn Middle School in Montgomery and a student was arrested.

