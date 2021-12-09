Advertise
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies

A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Gregory Mays, 41, died from his injuries. The crash happened Wednesday around 3:20 a.m. in the area of the Northern Boulevard and Cong W.L. Dickinson Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, Mays was found to be in critical condition. Coleman says he was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

No details have been released regarding the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

