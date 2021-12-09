The Rundown: Holiday events Dec. 10 - Dec. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have another full weekend of holiday events, so let’s get right into it!

You can enjoy the Montgomery Christmas parade which starts at the capitol steps and ends at the fountain. Every year hundreds of people line the downtown streets to enjoy the marching bands, entertainment, candy, and of course Santa. The fun starts at 6:15 p.m.

A Christmas classic is returning to Autauga county and you only have one more chance to check it out. Prattville’s ballet is presenting The Nutcracker this Saturday at 2 p.m. You don’t want to miss Clara, the nutcracker, and all the sugarplum fairies.

Looking for a festive light display? Christmas in Ansley is where you need to be! This Christmas light display is amazing and you can drive through it and walk through it! This event is free however, donations are accepted. They are open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If you haven’t been to see Santa there is still time. Santa will be at the Eastdale Mall until Dec. 21st. Or you can visit him at Eastchase until Dec. 23rd.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

*indicates events that are happening more than once

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.