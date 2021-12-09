Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

The Rundown: Holiday events Dec. 10 - Dec. 12

The Rundown
The Rundown
By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have another full weekend of holiday events, so let’s get right into it!

You can enjoy the Montgomery Christmas parade which starts at the capitol steps and ends at the fountain. Every year hundreds of people line the downtown streets to enjoy the marching bands, entertainment, candy, and of course Santa. The fun starts at 6:15 p.m.

A Christmas classic is returning to Autauga county and you only have one more chance to check it out. Prattville’s ballet is presenting The Nutcracker this Saturday at 2 p.m. You don’t want to miss Clara, the nutcracker, and all the sugarplum fairies.

Looking for a festive light display? Christmas in Ansley is where you need to be! This Christmas light display is amazing and you can drive through it and walk through it! This event is free however, donations are accepted. They are open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If you haven’t been to see Santa there is still time. Santa will be at the Eastdale Mall until Dec. 21st. Or you can visit him at Eastchase until Dec. 23rd.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

*indicates events that are happening more than once

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students has crashed in Montgomery County.
MPS school bus crashes with driver, 2 students on board
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
A gun was found on the campus of Goodwyn Middle School Wednesday morning, Montgomery Public...
Gun found at Montgomery middle school
Mario Carter's family provided this photo.
Montgomery woman grieves son lost to gun violence
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
1 in life-threatening condition after early morning Montgomery crash

Latest News

A decorated vehicle makes its way past the Alabama Capitol during a 2017 Montgomery Christmas...
Downtown streets to close, parking blocked for Montgomery Christmas parade
The Rundown: Dec. 3-5
The Rundown: Dec. 3-5
The Rundown
The Rundown: Holiday events happening this weekend
City of Prattville kicks off the Christmas season Thursday.
City of Prattville kicks off the Christmas season Thursday