The Rundown: Holiday events Dec. 10 - Dec. 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have another full weekend of holiday events, so let’s get right into it!
You can enjoy the Montgomery Christmas parade which starts at the capitol steps and ends at the fountain. Every year hundreds of people line the downtown streets to enjoy the marching bands, entertainment, candy, and of course Santa. The fun starts at 6:15 p.m.
A Christmas classic is returning to Autauga county and you only have one more chance to check it out. Prattville’s ballet is presenting The Nutcracker this Saturday at 2 p.m. You don’t want to miss Clara, the nutcracker, and all the sugarplum fairies.
Looking for a festive light display? Christmas in Ansley is where you need to be! This Christmas light display is amazing and you can drive through it and walk through it! This event is free however, donations are accepted. They are open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
If you haven’t been to see Santa there is still time. Santa will be at the Eastdale Mall until Dec. 21st. Or you can visit him at Eastchase until Dec. 23rd.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:
FRIDAY
- Montgomery Christmas Parade
- Santa at Eastchase*
- Santa at Eastdale Mall*
- Christmas in Ansley*
- Christmas Lights Festival*
- Ice Skating Downtown Prattville*
- A Christmas Carol*
- Holiday Dinner Cruises*
- Selma Holiday House*
- Heather McMahan Farewell Tour
- Christmas in a Railroad Town
- Reindeer Express
- Christmas at the Station*
- Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe
- Martha’s Trouble Concert*
- The Nutcracker Lee County*
- Safari of Lights*
SATURDAY
- Christmas on the Coosa (rescheduled for 12/14)
- Eric Martin performs at MPAC
- Eclectic Christmas Festival
- Gingerbread Houses at Autauga Prattville Public Library
- Alex City: A Downtown Christmas
- Shop, Sip & Sail
- Every Christmas Story Ever Told... and Then Some!
- Auburn Brunch with Santa
SUNDAY
- Santa Jazz Brunch
- Christmas in Candyland*
- Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour*
- Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella*
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Live
- The Opelika Theatre Company Winter Showcase
- 4th annual Holiday Supper Club
- ‘Tis the Season to Discover
- Christmas Market at Firefly Fields
*indicates events that are happening more than once
We can’t wait to see you on the town!
