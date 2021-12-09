Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch members get surprise shopping spree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a dozen young women from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch got a big surprise Wednesday evening.

Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources surprised 17 ranch children with a shopping spree. Each member got $200 to spend however they wished alongside conservation enforcement officers as part of the Shop with a Cop program.

“My buggy was filled up pretty quick. I had to hold them back a little bit. They had their phones out and calculators. They’re doing all the math. It’s a great opportunity for them to interact with law enforcement in a positive manner. That’s what we’re here for, just to be part of the community and help out,” said officer Kirk Smith.

The girls are from the same ranch that lost eight members to a crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County over the summer.

The Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association donated an additional $1,000 in Academy gift cards for any incidental purchases for the children.

Academy Sports + Outdoors and the ADCNR will be donating $12,000 for Shop with a Cop events statewide to benefit children living at Alabama Sherriff’s Youth Ranches.

The Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches provides long-term residential homes for young people in crises throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.