Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Traveling nurses leave Alabama as health leaders worry about potential winter spike

Many traveling nurses have already left Alabama
Many traveling nurses have already left Alabama
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders worry about a possible COVID-19 surge as hospitals continue to report low staffing numbers.

In late October and early November, the state used about 13 million federal dollars to bring in more than 200 traveling nurses to help with the Delta surge, but they were only temporary.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said because nurses and respiratory therapists are in such high demand nationwide, the state’s traveling nurse contracts only lasted about six weeks. He said the last few nurses will be leaving Alabama hospitals this week.

Williamson said this is not the best time to lose the extra hands as COVID-19 cases trickle backup and health officials worry about the Omicron variant.

He said staffing inside hospitals has not gotten any better, but hospitals are more prepared this time.

“I think we are more nimble,” Williamson said. “We are more agile. We are better able to maximize the care with fewer staff. We have better therapies. All in all, I feel not good about our staffing situation, but I don’t feel our staffing situation is deteriorating, which is a win.”

Williamson said cases are not surging right now, but he does worry we will see a spike after the holidays. He said in order to prevent one, everyone should get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students has crashed in Montgomery County.
MPS school bus crashes with driver, 2 students on board
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
A gun was found on the campus of Goodwyn Middle School Wednesday morning, Montgomery Public...
Gun found at Montgomery middle school
Mario Carter's family provided this photo.
Montgomery woman grieves son lost to gun violence
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
1 in life-threatening condition after early morning Montgomery crash

Latest News

The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate
UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
Pfizer says booster shots protect against Omicron variant
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron