Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

18-wheeler wreck on I-65 near Montgomery causing delays

An 18-wheeler crashed on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 174 on Dec. 10, 2021.
An 18-wheeler crashed on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 174 on Dec. 10, 2021.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wreck on Interstate 65 southbound near Montgomery has been causing delays for over 10 hours.

An 18-wheeler wrecked near mile marker 174 before before exit 173, the exit for Alabama 152/Northern Boulevard. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports it happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday and still has the right lane and right shoulder blocked.

ALDOT says the congestion extends to the Cobbs Ford Road exit in Millbrook.

Traffic maps show delays between Prattville and Montgomery both northbound and southbound.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at Lee High School.
Gun found at Lee High School; student arrested
A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Tracy Lynn Bagley, 47, of Phenix City, has been arrested after the third shooting at her home...
Alabama woman arrested after 3rd shooting at home in less than 2 years
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury

Latest News

Several crashes on Interstate 85 northbound and southbound are causing delays for morning...
Delays clear on I-85 near Ann Street, Perry Hill exits
Interstate 65 northbound has reopened near Fort Deposit after a crash involving an 18-wheeler...
I-65 reopens after 18-wheeler crash near Fort Deposit
A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies
A Montgomery woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement...
Montgomery woman dies in single-vehicle crash