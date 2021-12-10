18-wheeler wreck on I-65 near Montgomery causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wreck on Interstate 65 southbound near Montgomery has been causing delays for over 10 hours.

An 18-wheeler wrecked near mile marker 174 before before exit 173, the exit for Alabama 152/Northern Boulevard. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports it happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday and still has the right lane and right shoulder blocked.

ALDOT says the congestion extends to the Cobbs Ford Road exit in Millbrook.

Traffic maps show delays between Prattville and Montgomery both northbound and southbound.

