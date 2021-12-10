Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama Securities Commission gives tips on avoiding scams

By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Securities Commission released tips on how to protect your wallet during the season of celebration and scamming.

“Just this week, I had three phone calls from friends in the community that I grew up with, asking me about various scams,” said Amanda Senn, chief deputy director of the commission. “She Googled the name and learned that this person actually did work for the state of Alabama, and they wanted to provide her with more COVID benefits. But they needed her account information.”

The commission provided ways to protect yourself from these scams:

  • Do not answer strange phone numbers.
  • Never give out personal information over the phone.
  • A legitimate investment opportunity does not require you to “act now.”
  • Register your number on the national do not call register.
  • Do not give control of your electronic device to a stranger.

These seem easy to avoid, but Senn explained that these scams still happen.

“We tend to be more vulnerable and more reluctant to turn our money over to scammers during the holidays,” said Senn.

Between the pandemic and an almost normal holiday season, Grinches of all types are out.

“Fraudsters are now asking for specific questions about the vaccine. Vaccine-related questions, whether it’s sufficient, can you take time to fill out this survey, and people in America are all too interested in rendering an opinion about the vaccine so people are clicking on it. Watch out for those.”

Senn says there are apps that could block spam, but being alert will also go a long way.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at Lee High School.
Gun found at Lee High School; student arrested
A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Tracy Lynn Bagley, 47, of Phenix City, has been arrested after the third shooting at her home...
Alabama woman arrested after 3rd shooting at home in less than 2 years

Latest News

Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Empty desk at school
Autauga County Commission votes to move forward with property tax increase
Some Alabama lawmakers are moving to copy a Texas law that would ban virtually all abortions.
23 Alabama lawmakers pre-file Texas-styled abortion bill
Courtney Williams was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Jamarius Fails....
Man convicted, sentenced in deadly 2017 Selma shooting