Body found in submerged vehicle in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities confirmed a person died when a car went into the water Friday morning.

According to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, there was an accident involving two cars early Friday morning. One of the vehicles went into a nearby creek.

Crews assisted with pulling the car out of the water around 5:30 a.m.

The victim’s body was inside the vehicle.

WBRC confirmed this happened at Holly Springs Road at Carolls Creek off Highway 43 North.

