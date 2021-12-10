Advertise
Bryce Young wins Davey O’Brien Award & Maxwell Award

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just one day after winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Alabama star Bryce Young won two more big awards on Thursday night.

Young took home the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the top college quarterback in the country and the Maxwell Award, given to the best college football player in the country. Young has thrown for 4,322 yards this season, with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions. This is the second year in a row that an Alabama football player has won the O’Brien Award and the Maxwell Award. Mac Jones won the O’Brien Award in 2020, while Devonta Smith won the Maxwell Award last year.

Young is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

