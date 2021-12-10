Court records: 2 charged after victim shot 13 times

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged two men with attempted murder in a September shooting case.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Demarkez Watson, 21, and Cam’ron McCall, 19, are charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Coleman said that the shooting took place on Sept. 5 around 3:30 a.m. around Carter Hill Road and McGhee Road.

Court records indicate the victim was shot 13 times while sitting inside a vehicle.

Watson and McCall were identified as the suspects and taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Coleman added. Both were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where they were placed under a $90,000 bail each.

McCall is also facing robbery first-degree in a separate incident in April. The case has been bound over to a grand jury.

