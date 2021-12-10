COVID-19 cases increasing in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Health leaders believed it may be the results of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The state was on the right track with cases dropping, but over the last week or so those numbers have climbed up from 200 to 300 cases a day to about 500 to 600 cases a day. There are concerns we could be seeing more COVID-19 cases as we get ready for Christmas.

The latest At-Risk Map, which tracks COVID-19 transmission rate in Alabama, shows 13 counties now listed as very high transmission. That is up from eight counties just in a week. “Certainly people gathered together over the holidays or over Thanksgiving. We know people were indoors. We know more people had been traveling. We need to look at this as a trend that is small but concerning,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said.

The state of Alabama is now listed as a substantial threat of transmission, instead of a moderate earlier. The positivity rate of COVID cases has also climbed from below 4% to over 5%. The state is bracing for the Omicron variant, which is spreading quickly in other counties and parts of the United States. “It does appear and there is substantial more evidence on this. There is more infection than the Delta variant,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

In the United Kingdom, they are seeing COVID cases double very two to three days. Landers says variants are being created because not enough people are vaccinated. “Lets quit giving it opportunities. Let’s do all we can to stem the tide of this. We are in a lot better shape than we were last year, in terms of having vaccines,” Landers said.

Alabama health leaders continue to push for more people to get vaccinated and to get booster shots. Dr. Williamson said with the coming Christmas holiday he strongly suggests people continue to wear masks out in large public places where you don’t know if people are vaccinated or not.

