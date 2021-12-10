Holtville High hopes to win grant with ‘Slapout Show 2.0′

HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Holtville High School is hoping to win a $1,000 educational grant from Reach and Teach for the second time, but they need your help. Thirty-six students from the Business Essentials and Internet Marketing classes worked together to conceptualize and then produce the entire YouTube video they submitted.

Viewers get to experience being a Holtville Bulldog by watching “Slapout Show 2.0.” You will be guided through segments sampling life as a high school student by student-hosts. Various students, faculty, classes, facilities, teams, and groups are featured throughout four video segments.

CLICK HERE TO HELP HOLTVILLE WIN!

“Slapout Show 2.0″ premiered on YouTube on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. and views will be counted towards the Reach and Teach: Campus Tour contest through Monday, Dec. 13 at midnight.

Fall 2020 was the first season of the Reach and Teach: Campus Tour contest and “The Slapout Show” won with views exceeding 2,000.

The four segments that were selected:

Cooking with Coach, Mascot Matchup, Extra Eats, & All Access.

Cooking with Coach features the students’ three favorite coaches- Reese Claybrook, Trey Fetner, & Scott Tubbs – in a heated cooking competition hosted by HHS Culinary Teacher, Chef Beau Myers.

Mascot Matchup follows Brutsie, the Holtville High Mascot, through a completely normal day at school.

Extra Eats features five of the students’ favorite restaurants in the local area: Sheila’s Pizza, Anna’s Place, Coaches Corner, Joe Mama’s and Hog Rock BBQ.

All Access gives the viewer a behind the scenes look as Holtville football plays the last home game of the season and features countless students - football players, cheerleaders, the mascot, the band, majorettes, the dance team, color guard, & the student section.

