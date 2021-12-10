Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett is leaving.

The Hoover Bucs tweeted Friday morning Niblett is headed to lead a program in Gainesville, Georgia.

Niblett coached the Bucs for 14 years.

Hoover High School has six state championships and more than 170 wins under Niblett. Niblett is expected to speak to media at 12:30.

WBRC will have more on this story as we get more information.

171-26 record, 6 state titles, 92-8 in your region! Legendary work @JoshNiblett and good luck in Georgia! You’ve earned a retirement in Alabama! You’ve done it as good as anyone has done it. Go Bucs and good luck. @marlon_humphrey @HooverAthletics @HooverSchools @HooverSun pic.twitter.com/uvgtwsZumT — Hoover Bucs Football (@BucsFootball) December 10, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.