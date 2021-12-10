Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years

Josh Niblett is headed to Georgia
Josh Niblett is headed to Georgia(Hoover Football Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett is leaving.

The Hoover Bucs tweeted Friday morning Niblett is headed to lead a program in Gainesville, Georgia.

Niblett coached the Bucs for 14 years.

Hoover High School has six state championships and more than 170 wins under Niblett. Niblett is expected to speak to media at 12:30.

WBRC will have more on this story as we get more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at Lee High School.
Gun found at Lee High School; student arrested
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Tracy Lynn Bagley, 47, of Phenix City, has been arrested after the third shooting at her home...
Alabama woman arrested after 3rd shooting at home in less than 2 years
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury

Latest News

A thin line of rain and storms will push through along a cold front on Saturday.
Scattered showers today, more impactful storms on Saturday
Sally's Adventures- Holiday Edition
Sally’s Adventures: Alabama holiday destinations
Zycheria Markesha Russ
Second arrest made in murder of Sincere Tyson
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
South Alabama capitol murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Help your community, donate to Coats for Comfort campaign
Help your community, donate to Coats for Comfort campaign