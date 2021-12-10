Advertise
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County

Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Blount County say a man from Adamsville is facing charges for dumping packages into a ravine.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said 22-year-old Deandre Charleston has been named as the suspect in the case. Sheriff Moon said he worked for a company that is contracted by FedEx, and has been terminated, but is now working for another delivery service. He is expected to be arrested after his route on Friday.

Sheriff Moon said Charleston dumped packages into a ravine in the 700 block of River Oak Trail on five separate occasions. Property owners actually found the packages as they were showing the home to potential buyers.

Moon said 153 packages worth more than $15,000 were able to be recovered. 247 packages worth more than $24,000 were unrecognizable or unable to be delivered.

Charleston is facing Class D felony charges for alleged cargo theft. If convicted, he could face jail time.

Sheriff Moon said Charleston expressed remorse for dumping the packages, saying that he felt overwhelmed after a death in the family.

“Hopefully this will be one of those really hard life lessons he can learn from in his life and then move on. I hope this is a life lesson that can change him and give him a better work ethic and understanding of other people’s needs,” said Sheriff Moon.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

