Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill.(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

His family told Rolling Stone in a statement that he had died of natural causes at his home and surrounded by family.

Nesmith was in his early 20s when he joined the show “The Monkees,” a Beatles-inspired comedy series about four members of a hit rock band. Sporting a green wool cap, he played “the quiet Monkee” alongside co-stars Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork.

The band would go on to genuine musical success, with several hit albums.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at Lee High School.
Gun found at Lee High School; student arrested
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Tracy Lynn Bagley, 47, of Phenix City, has been arrested after the third shooting at her home...
Alabama woman arrested after 3rd shooting at home in less than 2 years
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
A photo of the Montgomery City Christmas tree from 2018.
Montgomery’s 12 Days of Christmas events continues with Friday parade
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
LIVE: Biden delivers closing remarks, to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’