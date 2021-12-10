Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Delays clear on I-85 near Ann Street, Perry Hill exits

Several crashes on Interstate 85 northbound and southbound are causing delays for morning...
Several crashes on Interstate 85 northbound and southbound are causing delays for morning commuters.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several crashes on Interstate 85 northbound and southbound caused delays Friday for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the first crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Ann Street exit, exit 3. Two additional crashes have taken place in the southbound lanes, one in the same area and another near Perry Hill Road.

Details about the crashes were limited.

Motorists traveling in this area were asked to take an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at Lee High School.
Gun found at Lee High School; student arrested
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half...
QB Bryce Young of Alabama voted AP Player of the Year
Interstate 65 northbound has reopened near Fort Deposit after a crash involving an 18-wheeler...
I-65 reopens after 18-wheeler crash near Fort Deposit

Latest News

Interstate 65 northbound has reopened near Fort Deposit after a crash involving an 18-wheeler...
I-65 reopens after 18-wheeler crash near Fort Deposit
A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies
A Montgomery woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement...
Montgomery woman dies in single-vehicle crash
A crash caused major delays on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Bell Road Friday...
Crash cleared on I-85 SB near Bell Road area