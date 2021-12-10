Delays clear on I-85 near Ann Street, Perry Hill exits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several crashes on Interstate 85 northbound and southbound caused delays Friday for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the first crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Ann Street exit, exit 3. Two additional crashes have taken place in the southbound lanes, one in the same area and another near Perry Hill Road.

Congestion on I-85 SB @ MP 4.7 at Exit 4 Perry Hill Rd in Montgomery . Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/olrnAQJwn4 — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) December 10, 2021

Details about the crashes were limited.

Motorists traveling in this area were asked to take an alternate route.

