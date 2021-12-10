Advertise
Sally’s Adventures: Alabama holiday destinations

By Sally Pitts
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama offers a number of magical holiday destinations this season.

Here are just a few to help get you in the holiday spirit:

Andalusia

  • Andalusia’s is Alabama’s ultimate Christmas town. Christmas in Candyland is a winter wonderland.  Enjoy imaginative play cottages for kids, train rides, snow tubing, ice skating. You’ll find Christmas lights and decorations, musical acts, and snow shows every weekend at this holiday event. https://christmasincandyland.com

Montgomery

  • The Capital City offers several holiday-themed events. The Montgomery Zoo Lights have become a family tradition and are open through Christmas.
  • You can also take candlelight tours of the Governor’s Mansion. ”Each year leading up to the Christmas Season, the Governor’s Mansion is decorated so beautifully, and I am always so excited to share that with the people of Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey.
  • A River Region holiday favorite returns to ASF. ASF favorite Greta Lambert is a one-woman tour de force as she takes on more than a dozen roles to bring this beloved holiday classic to life.

Huntsville

  • Galaxy of Lights is a holiday tradition that takes place every November and December at the Botanical Garden. Guests can explore beautiful light displays through January 1.  https://hsvbg.org/galaxy/

Mobile

  • Bellingrath Gardens is celebrating its 26th year of Magic Christmas in Lights. It is a walking tour and takes about an hour to complete. It features gorgeous light displays and even a s’mores station where you can roast your own marshmallows. https://bellingrath.org/experiences/events/magic-christmas/

Point Clear

  • At Point Clear’s Grand Hotel, 40 members of its staff have created a massive gingerbread village. It features an “I Spy” game. The village showcases the entire hotel done in gingerbread!

Auburn

  • The Hotel at Auburn University has its own massive gingerbread village. It features favorites like Toomer’s Corner and Samford Hall. The display will remain up through New Year’s Day!

There are many more Hollis destinations across Alabama. Find more at https://alabama.travel

