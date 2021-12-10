Scattered showers today, more impactful storms on Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are expected through the afternoon today as deep Gulf of Mexico moisture continues surging into our atmosphere. While wet weather today will be more of a nuisance, we are keeping our eye on the threat for strong and potential severe storms during the day tomorrow.

Rain and storms are most likely from noon through the evening on Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain everywhere today, and it most definitely won’t rain too much in any one location; much of the day is probably dry with warmer temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Clouds will be dominate, but there could also be a few peeks of sunshine.

It will turn breezy this afternoon... we could see gusts upwards of 20-25 mph at times. It stays windy tonight and on Saturday, even when it is not actively raining. Wind gusts Saturday will reach 25-35 mph, but some higher gusts are possible inside of any storms.

It will be windy Saturday even without any rain or storms. Gusts will be 25-35 mph. (WSFA 12 News)

Most are dry tonight, which is good news for any local holiday events (including the city of Montgomery’s Christmas parade down Dexter Ave!), but a strong cold front will change that. The morning hours of our Saturday could feature some scattered showers and storms ahead of the front, but the best chance of rain will come with the actual boundary.

A line of rain and embedded storms will push quickly across the region from northwest to southeast from the late morning hours through the evening. Once the initial line of heavy rain, thunder and strong winds pushes through, your risk of any threatening weather is over. It will be just plain rain behind the initial “burst.”

A very low threat of a few damaging wind gusts with a thin line of storms Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be well in the 70s ahead of the front and line of rain/storms, but once the rain arrives we will see temperatures drop quickly. Make sure you incorporate a big temperature drop into any plans you may have Saturday.

Rain showers continue through the early portion of Saturday night before ending. By the time we wake up on Sunday it will be significantly colder in the upper 30s and lower 40s and sunny.

Rain and storms are possible today, likely tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Quiet weather and moderating temperatures will dominate the pattern next week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with highs going from near 60 on Sunday to the 70s by Wednesday.

There are some signals for a chance of rain next weekend, but it’s a bit too far out to get into any sort of details.

Temperatures drop Sunday, but warm back up next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.