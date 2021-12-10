State provides court with Hubbard phone calls, emails

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama has submitted a 438-page filing to the court showing prison phone call transcripts and emails made by former House speaker Mike Hubbard to show why he does not deserve early release from prison.

In early September, Hubbard. who is serving 28 months for six felony ethics convictions, accepted responsibility for his actions for the first time since he was indicted in 2014. In a letter to the court, he apologized to “everyone affected” and acknowledged that his convictions “damaged the public trust placed in elected officials” and have “harmed society as a whole.”

But his recorded jailhouse phone calls and emails paint a different picture, according to state prosecutors. The transcripts indicate Hubbard was not on board to issue the apology, though he ultimately “held [his] nose and signed it,” telling his wife that it was, “better than doing nothing.”

Prison phone calls are recorded and are not considered private. As a result, prosecutors claim Hubbard and those who communicate with him speak in code, using specific words to plan his early release which they referred to as “the treatment plan”, calling his new defense attorneys the “head doctors” or “surgeons.”

Prosecutors referred to the apology and a petition for early release as “calculated” and “insincere” and contend the calls revealed he tried to influence recent prison legislation to secure an early release.

