2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area.
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

