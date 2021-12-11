Advertise
23 Alabama lawmakers pre-file Texas-styled abortion bill

Some Alabama lawmakers are moving to copy a Texas law that would ban virtually all abortions.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two dozen Alabama lawmakers moved to file a new bill this week that would significantly limit abortions in the state.

The legislation, styled after a controversial Texas law that’s making its way through the court system, would ban all abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected. That period typically starts around six weeks, before many woman realize they’re even pregnant.

The legislation would enforce the ban by letting private citizens sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion, with damages of at least $10,000, plus attorney’s fees for each performed abortion.

The lawmakers, 23 members of the Republican majority, filed the bill in advance of the legislature’s upcoming session, which starts in January.

“On behalf of the tens of thousands of Alabamians we represent, we oppose this legislation on the strongest terms and encourage the Legislature to avoid once again passing unconstitutional legislation that would be met with a costly challenge in court,” said the ACLU of Alabama, which has sued the state over previous abortion-related legislation.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to stop the Texas abortion ban but did allow abortion clinics the ability to file lawsuits that would challenge it.

