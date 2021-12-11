Advertise
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate

Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a gate on the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex Saturday morning, according to a public information officer at Maxwell Air Force base.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a gate on the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex Saturday morning, according to a public information officer at Maxwell Air Force base.

Details are limited, but the incident happened just before 8 a.m. at the Congressman Dickinson Gate on Congressman Dickinson Drive.

The civilian and the security forces personnel were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the PIO.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Congressman Dickinson Gate is currently closed. All traffic is being diverted to the Dalraida Gate.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

