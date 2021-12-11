ADPH continues COVID-19 contact tracing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While there are fewer COVID-19 cases than a year ago, the Alabama Department of Public Health is continuing its contact tracing program.

“We have had days during the surge, especially where we had thousands of cases,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH. “So it was certainly difficult to be able to reach all those cases. Therefore, we had to prioritize.”

Health officials had to prioritize cases that resulted from “clusters,” or outbreaks, in packed spaces, which continues now.

Contact tracing is a way for the health department to contact you by phone if they have reason to believe that you may have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

“We receive information through our electronic reporting system. Laboratories are required to report to us, as are other providers,” Landers said.

You could still get a call to stay at home and self-quarantine to help prevent further coronavirus spread, but that doesn’t go for everyone.

Fully vaccinated individuals who aren’t showing symptoms do not have to quarantine if they are alerted of a COVID-19 exposure.

It is a relief for Cassandra Wright. The Southside Church of Christ member is fully vaccinated and helps tutor students.

“If students contract the virus, I know that I’ve been vaccinated,” Wright said. “I’m going to be safe from it, and I won’t have to quarantine.

Landers encourages fully vaccinated Alabamians to still get tested after coming in contact with the virus.

“Now I tell people five to seven days,” Landers said. “Five is a nice number, but again, be tested five to seven days after that exposure.”

Additional resources on contract tracing are available on the ADPH website.

The public is urged to pick up the phone if the health department calls.

