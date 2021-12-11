Funeral set for slain Wilcox County lawman

CAMDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Madison “Skip” Nicholson.

The retired Wilcox County deputy was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Yellow Bluff community on Dec. 1. He was 78.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Wilcox Central High School.

The Associated Press reports that Nicholson was working as a constable that night when he went to the scene with Chief Deputy Trent Gulley. Gulley was also shot but survived.

Authorities say the suspect, Billy Bizzell, was fatally shot at the scene.

