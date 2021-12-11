Advertise
Funeral set for slain Wilcox County lawman

Retired Wilcox County deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson was fatally shot while responding to a...
Retired Wilcox County deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Dec. 1, 2021. He was 78.(Source: Wilcox County E911)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST
CAMDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Madison “Skip” Nicholson.

The retired Wilcox County deputy was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Yellow Bluff community on Dec. 1. He was 78.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Wilcox Central High School.

The Associated Press reports that Nicholson was working as a constable that night when he went to the scene with Chief Deputy Trent Gulley. Gulley was also shot but survived.

Authorities say the suspect, Billy Bizzell, was fatally shot at the scene.

