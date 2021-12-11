Advertise
Man convicted, sentenced in deadly 2017 Selma shooting

Courtney Williams was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Jamarius Fails. The shooting happened in October 2017.(Source: Dallas County District Attorney's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A jury in Dallas County has convicted a man for a deadly shooting that happened over fours years ago. Courtney Eugene Williams, 33, was found guilty of capital murder following a weeklong trial. Dallas Circuit Judge Don McMillian sentenced him to life without parole.

Williams, who also went by the name “Cocaine,” was convicted of killing Jamarius Fails in October 2017.

According to court filings supplied by the district attorney, Fails was found shot in the back seat of a crashed car in the 300 block of Cahaba Road around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 16, 2017. He died at the scene.

Two others were in the car when it crashed. One was still at the scene when police arrived. The other ran way but was quickly found.

The witnesses said the three of them encountered Williams and another male earlier that night at the George Washington Carver housing complex. One of the witnesses said there was a disagreement over a gun sale.

Both witnesses said the encounter ended with them and Fails in one car and Williams and the other male in another. They said there was a shootout between the two vehicles. The witnesses said Fails told them he had been hit while in the back seat. They said they were rushing him to the hospital when they crashed.

The witnesses identified Williams as both the shooter and driver. One said Williams was firing an assault rifle.

