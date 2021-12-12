Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County
Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Montgomery police have charged two men with attempted murder in a September shooting case.
Court records: 2 charged after victim shot 13 times
An 18-wheeler crashed on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 174 on Dec. 10, 2021.
Traffic moving again following 18-wheeler wreck on I-65 near Montgomery

Latest News

State and local officials say dozens are dead after tornadoes are reported in six states this...
Devastation in 6 states after multiple tornadoes
1 dead after avalanche, 5 escape
Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before...
Back-to-back: Bryce Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins
First Alert Weather
Tracking calmer and cooler conditions for Sunday