Bryce Young becomes Alabama’s first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK, NY. (WBRC) - In 2009, former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram made history as the first player in program history to win the Heisman Trophy. 12 years later, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young made history once again.

On Saturday night, Young was named the winner of the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to ever win the award. Young was named as the winner over finalists Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, and Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh.

The California native has thrown for 4,322 yards, with 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while also rushing for three touchdowns, leading Alabama to an SEC Title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. For his play on the field, Bryce was named the winner of the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award, as well as AP Player of the Year.

Young is the fourth Heisman winner in Alabama’s history (Ingram, Derrick Henry, Devonta Smith). Alabama linebacker Will Anderson finished fifth in the voting.

