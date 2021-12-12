Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Saturday night.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 900 block of Victor Tulane Circle around 10:55 p.m. At the scene, they found an adult male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

No other details on the shooting where made available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate
Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
Cooler, sunnier & calmer weather for Sunday
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County

Latest News

12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Bryce Young becomes Alabama’s first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
Cooler, sunnier & calmer weather for Sunday
Sunnier, cooler and calmer weather are in the forecast for Sunday.
Sunnier, cooler and calmer weather are in the forecast for Sunday.
Tracking lingering showers overnight and a colder day is in store for Sunday.
Tracking lingering showers overnight and a colder day is in store for Sunday.