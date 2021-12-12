Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Saturday night.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 900 block of Victor Tulane Circle around 10:55 p.m. At the scene, they found an adult male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

No other details on the shooting where made available.

