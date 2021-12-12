Advertise
Underprivileged kids receive Christmas presents at Family Guidance Center

Kids in the "Success by 6" program, as well as their siblings, had the chance to meet the jolly old elf.
Kids in the “Success by 6” program, as well as their siblings, had the chance to meet the jolly old elf.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Forty-two children who may not have had Christmas this year now have something to smile about, as volunteers supplied them with gifts and a little Christmas magic on Saturday at the Family Guidance Center of Alabama.

Four-year-old Josefat Coton is one of the kids who received presents. His father was grateful.

“This is God’s blessings to receive this gifts,” Bryan Coton said.

Some judges in the area provided the gifts, and the Montgomery County Sheriff served as Santa’s helper and provided these bicycles.

The event has been going on for around 15 years now.

“As you can see, the kids come in, they see all these gifts, they have a big smile on their faces,” attorney and volunteer Kendall Dunson said. “The families appreciate it.”

“Not only do we give gifts to the kids and their siblings, we also give gifts to the parents,” he added.

Kids in the “Success by 6″ program, as well as their siblings, had the chance to meet the jolly old elf.

The program helps nurture Montgomery County youth – preparing them for school and a successful future.

“If you get with a child in an early age and start them on the right path, they stay on the right path,” Dunson said.

“So obviously, these are kids whose parents don’t have means to provide Christmas gifts for them for this season,” he added. “So we felt like it’s incumbent upon us to come together and put money together to give these kids the Christmas they deserve.”

The children involved got to make wish lists.

Volunteers said they did their best to provide items the kids requested as well as basic necessities.

