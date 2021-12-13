Advertise
Air Force confirms person died in Gunter Annex gate confrontation

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed a person died after a confrontation Saturday at the Maxwell-Gunter Annex main gate.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Air Force spokesperson confirmed a person died after a confrontation Saturday at the Maxwell-Gunter Annex main gate.

According to Air University’s public affairs office, the incident involved two security force personnel and two civilians. The security force personnel and one of the civilians were taken to a local hospital, evaluated, and later released.

The other civilian’s injuries were fatal. Air University officials have not released the cause of death or the identity of the civilian who died.

“Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex remain safe and accessible for all who live, work, and rely on our installation. We thank the City of Montgomery for their support during this difficult time,” Air University officials added.

A woman, who said she was involved in the incident, spoke to WSFA 12 News Sunday. Lakiesha McCall said she was attacked while visiting the base. The man who reportedly attacked her was shot and killed by security force personnel, McCall said.

The spokesperson said the incident is being examined by AFOSI and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

