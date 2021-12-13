Alabama pharmacy giving mostly COVID-19 booster shots amid variants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 variants continue to spread, and the Alabama Department of Public Health says the delta variant is still in Alabama and the omicron variant is likely on the way.

While all of this plays out, one Montgomery pharmacy is seeing more people coming in for booster shots than initial doses.

When Parks Pharmacy opens its doors Monday, it can expect more people to come in for booster shots.

“I mean, I’ve had some people that were, you know, born in 75. I mean, I’ve had people born in the 60s. I mean, just every age group. I really have,” Montgomery Pharmacist Lacheryl Cillie said.

And now, more age groups qualify. Cillie is optimist teenagers 16 and up will get a Pfizer booster shot.

“We haven’t seen any teens come in, but we are doing clinics, and so we’re pretty sure that there are going to be some,” Cillie said.

This comes at a time when the Omicron variant is spreading. The health department believes It’s still too early to know exactly how it will affect the state.

“Certainly, we have seen omicron. We’ve not yet identified it in Alabama, but I feel like we will,” said Dr. Karen Landers from ADPH.

Landers said experts are relying on information coming out of South Africa, where the variant emerged, as an indicator for what we can expect.

“What information that we have seen is, at least in those particular instances, that the omicron is as contagious as delta, possibly more contagious than delta,” Landers said

Keep in mind this is preliminary, but the doctor says its best to be safe and go ahead and get a shot.

“We are still identifying delta through our surveillance, and we really, really recommend that people get vaccinated. Stay up to date with your vaccine. If it’s time for you to get a booster, go ahead and do that,” Landers added.

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are available six months after your initial vaccine series. Johnson & Johnson boosters are available two months after your shot. You can find clinics online.

