Alabama prison staffing numbers fell over 12 months

It has been known that Alabama?s prisons do not have enough correctional officers and mental health professionals. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama prison system, already understaffed and facing a federal court order to boost employment numbers, saw the number of correctional staff decline 4% during 12 months of the pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Corrections had 1,914 officers and supervisors at the end of June 2021 - a 50% vacancy rate. But the that fell to 1,837 at the end of June 2021, boosting the vacancy rate to 52%.

The numbers were listed in quarterly staffing reports the system is required to file with the federal court.

While staff shortages have long been a problem for corrections agencies, the pandemic brought new challenges for systems across the country.

