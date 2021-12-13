Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis

An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. (TBI)
An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. (TBI)(TBI)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert is in effect for a 17-year-old girl that was reportedly abducted in Memphis Sunday night.

According to a City Watch report from Memphis Police Department, Barbara Sanders along with another juvenile left with a man known as “Lucky” around 11 p.m. The three of them reportedly went to a business near Chelsea Avenue, where the suspect forced himself on Sanders, WMC reported.

The report said the other teen was able to get away and call police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the 39-year-old suspect as Lafayette Miller. He is wanted by Memphis police for kidnapping.

Sanders is described as a Black female with a black braided ponytail with gold ends, a double nose piercing and has “Gwen” with a rose tattooed on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black tights and black, pink and white athletic shoes.

Miller is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, black beard, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray jogging pants and armed with a small handgun.

If you have seen Sanders or Miller or know their whereabouts, contact Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH or call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
File image
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate
Crash cleared on I-65 SB near Pine Level
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Bryce Young becomes Alabama’s first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
Stanhope Elmore High School drama teachers inspires his students.
Class Act: Stanhope Elmore High School teacher uses theater to connect with students
FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards,...
Golden Globes nominations announced to a skeptical Hollywood
$4.8 million grants to assist child abuse victims in Alabama
President Joe Biden participates in a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro...
Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday