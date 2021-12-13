Auburn University tops record 40K applicants for fall 2022 classes

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University says it’s received a record 40,000 freshman applications for the fall 2022 semester, marking the most academically accomplished and diverse applicant pool in its history.

Applications are up 68.5% from those for fall 2021 and 155% from fall 2020, the university said Monday.

“It is exciting to see that many students continue to demonstrate a strong interest in joining the Auburn Family,” said Joffery Gaymon, Auburn’s vice president for enrollment. “As we focus on efforts of greater access to underserved areas, we are working hard to build connections and further grow our applicant numbers.”

The university said of the applications it has gotten, “there was a 76% increase in students applying from Alabama and a 100% jump in applicants from students with a diverse background. The applicant pool included students from every county of Alabama and every state within the United States.”

