Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Biden plans to visit tornado damage in Kentucky as the federal response continues in D.C

With 64 dead and even more unaccounted for, President Biden says he’ll be making a trip to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the destruction caused by the weekend tornadoes.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the White House, the president will travel to the area impacted by tornadoes on Wednesday. He’ll then attend a storm briefing before touring several of the communities now tasked with a grueling recovery from the rash of deadly tornadoes. The storms tore through several southern and midwestern states over the weekend, leaving dozens dead, more missing, and entire communities destroyed.

“We talked about how we can accelerate and expand federal assistance,” said President Biden after a meeting with government officials Monday.

President Biden released federal relief funding through a major disaster declaration for Kentucky on Sunday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it allows his department to coordinate a response with FEMA, as thousands search for temporary housing, water, fuel, and a way to communicate with loved ones.

“It’s not just providing the medium and the long term, but delivering for the people what they need right now,” Mayorkas said.

Kentucky’s lawmakers said they’re thankful for the disaster approval. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he supports the Administration’s quick work to speed up resources.

“President Biden cut through the red tape to approve our request at an accelerated pace, providing the rapid support we need,” McConnell said.

And as efforts continue, President Biden, questioned whether or not the storms can be blamed on climate change. He said he’ll be chatting with the EPA and other agencies about the “unusual” length and paths of the tornadoes.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
File image
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery...
Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case
Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate
Crash cleared on I-65 SB near Pine Level

Latest News

Applications are up 68.5% from those for fall 2021 and 155% from fall 2020, the university said...
Auburn University tops record 40K applicants for fall 2022 classes
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Insurer agrees to $800M settlement in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, an Afghan inspects the damage to the Ahmadi...
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 74 dead in Kentucky, authorities say