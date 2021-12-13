Class Act: Stanhope Elmore High School teacher uses theater to connect with students

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - For four years now, Brady Walker has been using his passion and his personality to inspire his students at Stanhope Elmore High School.

“It’s an honor to do what I do every day and to influence students and touch their lives,” Walker said.

As the high school’s theater director, Walker uses this art form to connect with students on a personal level.

Stanhope Elmore High School drama teachers inspires his students. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

“Growing up and in high school, theater was my outlet for creativity and creative expression, and it’s helped me get through so many things,” Walker said. “I hope it can do the same for some of my students”.

Aniyah Martin is one of his students and says she has learned so much about theater and history in his class.

“He actually interacts with us and makes the class a lot more fun and that’s what I really like about it,” Martin said.

