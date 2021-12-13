Doctors not seeing COVID-19 vaccine side effects in kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s vaccination numbers are lagging behind when it comes to kids ages five to 11, with state data showing only about 6%.

Doctor’s with Children’s of Alabama said they are seeing kids coming in with flu like symptoms like fevers and dehydration. But, they said it is because there are a lot of different respiratory viruses going around right now, not just COVID-19.

Children’s Emergency Room Fellow, Dr. Alicia Webb, said they aren’t seeing a large number of kids with COVID-19 coming into the hospital right now, but that could increase after the holidays. She said a lot of their patients are already vaccinated against the virus. Webb also said they have not seen many kids come in with negative side effects after getting the shot.

“There have been some reports of myocarditis, which is inflammation or irritation of the heart after the vaccine,” she said. “But, there is actually a higher chance of that condition after the virus itself. So, we still feel like the vaccine is very safe and certainly much safer than getting the actual COVID virus.”

Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said the Delta variant is still the dominant strain here in Alabama, but about 15 percent of the states cases are in kids younger than 17. She said she is concerned about the new Omicron variant and encourages you to vaccinate your kids before there is a potential surge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.