Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Felon’s release revoked after fatal Tuskegee shootout

Cornelius Bowen's supervised release has been revoked and he's returning to prison after a June...
Cornelius Bowen's supervised release has been revoked and he's returning to prison after a June 2021 shootout that left him injured and another man dead.(Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee man who was free on supervised release has been sent back to prison after his alleged involvement in a shootout that ended with a homicide, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Cornelius Donte Bowen, 32, to two years in prison after violating the terms of his supervised release, said Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

According to court records and statements made in court, Bowen started serving a three-year period of supervised release in October 2020 after spending time behind bars for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 12, approximately eight months after his release, prosecutors say Bowen got into an argument with others in the parking lot of a housing complex in Tuskegee. The argument was over a fender bending involving a car that belonged to the mother of his children.

The argument escalated, the DOJ said, with Bowen and at least one other person pulling guns and firing them. Bowen was injured while another man was killed in the gunfire.

An investigation was opened, and Bowen was arrested the following day. He’s among five people charged in connection with the incident.

Upon his arrest, the U.S. Probation Office immediately petitioned the court to revoke Bowen’s supervised release.

State charges of murder and attempted murder are still pending.

The case was investigated by the Tuskegee Police Department and the U.S. Probation Office for the Middle District of Alabama, with help from the Montgomery Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
File image
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery...
Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case
Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate
Crash cleared on I-65 SB near Pine Level

Latest News

Applications are up 68.5% from those for fall 2021 and 155% from fall 2020, the university said...
Auburn University tops record 40K applicants for fall 2022 classes
Gov. Ivey joins fmr. Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice, others for Innovate Alabama announcement
Storm chaser describes multistate tornado
Storm chaser describes multistate tornado
White House correspondent gives Washington update
White House correspondent gives Washington update