Felon’s release revoked after fatal Tuskegee shootout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee man who was free on supervised release has been sent back to prison after his alleged involvement in a shootout that ended with a homicide, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Cornelius Donte Bowen, 32, to two years in prison after violating the terms of his supervised release, said Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

According to court records and statements made in court, Bowen started serving a three-year period of supervised release in October 2020 after spending time behind bars for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 12, approximately eight months after his release, prosecutors say Bowen got into an argument with others in the parking lot of a housing complex in Tuskegee. The argument was over a fender bending involving a car that belonged to the mother of his children.

The argument escalated, the DOJ said, with Bowen and at least one other person pulling guns and firing them. Bowen was injured while another man was killed in the gunfire.

An investigation was opened, and Bowen was arrested the following day. He’s among five people charged in connection with the incident.

Upon his arrest, the U.S. Probation Office immediately petitioned the court to revoke Bowen’s supervised release.

State charges of murder and attempted murder are still pending.

The case was investigated by the Tuskegee Police Department and the U.S. Probation Office for the Middle District of Alabama, with help from the Montgomery Police Department.

