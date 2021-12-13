Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey joins fmr. Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice, others for Innovate Alabama announcement

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will join former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice and other state leaders Tuesday to celebrate Innovate Alabama’s efforts and announce what is next for innovation in the state.

In the summer of 2020, Governor Ivey created the Alabama Innovation Commission to help promote entrepreneurial growth in the state. The commission presented its report to Governor Ivey this fall.

The Hoover Institution at Stanford University, led by Dr. Rice, recently shared its report on how to make Alabama more innovative and equipped for the future with the Innovation Commission.

Joining the governor in speaking at the event will be Dr. Rice, Alabama Department of Finance Director & Innovation Commission Chair Bill Poole, Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed and Alabama Power’s Zeke Smith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
File image
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery...
Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case
Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate
Crash cleared on I-65 SB near Pine Level

Latest News

Storm chaser describes multistate tornado
Storm chaser describes multistate tornado
White House correspondent gives Washington update
White House correspondent gives Washington update
Cornelius Bowen's supervised release has been revoked and he's returning to prison after a June...
Felon’s release revoked after fatal Tuskegee shootout
Sarah Fish was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of her boyfriend.
Prattville woman convicted in boyfriend’s shooting death