Headland man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - A Headland man will spend the next few years in federal prison after possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Dedric J. Dean, 44, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The sentencing follows charges that took place after a traffic stop in May 2020.

Court records said Ozark police officers spotted a stolen vehicle being driven by Dean. During a search of the vehicle during the traffic stop, officers found a 9mm handgun.

The DOJ says Dean has several felony convictions on his record which prohibits him from possessing firearms. He pleaded guilty to the newest charge in June 2021.

Additional details about the case and Dean’s prior record were not released.

