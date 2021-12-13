Advertise
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.

WSFA 12 News is working to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

