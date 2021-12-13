Advertise
Holtville students submit campus tour video to win $1000 grant

Holtville high school needs your help to land a $1,000 educational grant from “Reach and Teach.”
Holtville high school needs your help to land a $1,000 educational grant from “Reach and Teach.”((Source: WSFA 12 News via Holtville High School))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Holtville high school needs your help to land a $1,000 educational grant from “Reach and Teach.” All you have to do is watch a video!

For the contest, the students entered a self-produced and unique video showing the “day in the life” of a Holtville high school student. The video, Slap Out Show 2.0, was produced by 36 students from Business Essentials and Internet Marketing. The classes conceptualized and produced the entire Youtube video.

It’s called 2.0 because this is the second year the school has entered the contest.

The video features a brand new show, a new group of students and a new perspective of life as a Holtville High School Student. Various students, faculty, classes, facilities, teams, and groups are featured throughout four video segments.

To win, the students need your support by watching the entire video. Each view will be counted towards the Reach and Teach: Campus Tour contest through Monday.

The winner will be determined using the following metrics: 40% total views, 30% technical & creativity rubric, and 30% professional panel review.

