Key Auburn players entering transfer portal

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and star running back Tank Bigsby have entered the transfer portal, reports say.

Nix, who has been the starting quarterback for the Tigers for three seasons, made the announcement Sunday on Instagram. Nix was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year in 2019 after throwing for over 2,500 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for seven more.

“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” said Nix. “Auburn has allowed me to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in Jordan-Hare and wearing AU on my helmet.”

Reports say Nix teammate Tank Bigsby has also entered into the transfer portal. A star running back for the Tigers, Bigsby entered the portal after Nix’s announcement Sunday.

No word on what schools the two may transfer to.

The Tigers still have one remaining game left, the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28 against No. 20 Houston.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.