Man dies in wreck on I-65 south of Georgiana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Evergreen man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Interstate 65 south of Georgiana.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened early Monday morning around 1:50 a.m. Marcus Christfors Oliver, 42, was killed when the 2006 Chevy Tahoe he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Oliver was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

As a result, ALEA says he was ejected from the vehicle and fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on I-65 near the 107 mile-marker, about seven miles south of Georgiana city limits.

