Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man dies in wreck on I-65 south of Georgiana

An Evergreen man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Interstate 65 just south of Georgiana.
An Evergreen man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Interstate 65 just south of Georgiana.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Evergreen man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Interstate 65 south of Georgiana.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened early Monday morning around 1:50 a.m. Marcus Christfors Oliver, 42, was killed when the 2006 Chevy Tahoe he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Oliver was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

As a result, ALEA says he was ejected from the vehicle and fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on I-65 near the 107 mile-marker, about seven miles south of Georgiana city limits.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
File image
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate
Crash cleared on I-65 SB near Pine Level
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Bryce Young becomes Alabama’s first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery...
Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case
Most warm into the middle and upper 60s today.
Warming back into the 70s again
Victim in Saturday night Montgomery homicide identified