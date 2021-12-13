Prattville woman convicted in boyfriend’s shooting death

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville woman initially charged with murder was convicted on a lesser charge last week.

Sarah M. Fish, 46, was found guilty of fatally shooting her boyfriend, Jason Alan Bobyarchick, at the Candlestick mobile home park off Mets Court on Aug. 29, 2019. The police chief had said it stemmed from a domestic violence-related incident.

Fish was charged with murder. A grand jury later indicted her on that same charge.

Court filings show that after her motion for acquittal was denied, the jury found her guilty on the lesser charge of reckless manslaughter.

Fish’s sentencing is scheduled for April 20, 2022. Her bail has been revoked in the meantime.

