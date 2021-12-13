State commends Selma City Schools for excellence, accomplishments

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools has been commended by the State Department of Education for its accomplishments and for advancing to the Tier 2 of the Alabama Performance Excellence Awards program.

According to a release, the school system was honored during the monthly state board meeting. Gov. Kay Ivey and Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey presented Selma with a resolution commending the district for taking strategic steps to achieve higher levels of excellence.

Tier 2 is for organizations that have demonstrated a sustained commitment to and application of performance excellence principles and practices. The improvement efforts include formal techniques or practices that are capable of being shared with other organizations with the expectation they will be replicated and contribute to state and national productivity and quality improvement.

“It’s an honor to have progressed to Tier 2 of the Alabama Performance Excellence Program,” says Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams. “It’s an even greater honor to receive recognition from the Alabama State Department of Education. Team Selma has worked tirelessly pursuing excellence across the district, especially throughout the global pandemic.

Selma schools say it will now move towards advancing to Tier 3 within the program.

The Alabama Performance Excellence Award is administered by the Alabama Performance Excellence Program through its affiliation with UAB’s School of Health Profession, Collat School of Business and School of Engineering. The program’s purpose is to help organizations enhance their performance and find ways to use University research and educational resources to stimulate economic development within the state.

