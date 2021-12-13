Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect sought for multiple Hayneville burglaries, thefts

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hayneville police are hoping the public can identify a suspect wanted for multiple burglary and theft incidents.

According to CrimeStoppers, the suspect is wanted for multiple incidents which happened on Tuesday, Nov. 9, between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video breaking into several local businesses located close to one another.

If you have any information on this suspect or any of the incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
File image
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate
Crash cleared on I-65 SB near Pine Level
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Bryce Young becomes Alabama’s first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
An Air Force spokesperson confirmed a person died after a confrontation Saturday at the...
Air Force confirms person died in Gunter Annex gate confrontation
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.
CrimeStoppers: Suspect wanted for Hayneville burglaries