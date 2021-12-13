Suspect sought for multiple Hayneville burglaries, thefts

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hayneville police are hoping the public can identify a suspect wanted for multiple burglary and theft incidents.

According to CrimeStoppers, the suspect is wanted for multiple incidents which happened on Tuesday, Nov. 9, between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video breaking into several local businesses located close to one another.

If you have any information on this suspect or any of the incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

