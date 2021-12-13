Victim in Saturday night Montgomery homicide identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim of a Saturday night homicide as 36-year-old Montgomery resident Sammy Lewis.

Police and fire medics found Lewis after responding to the 900 block of Victor Tulane Circle around 10:55 p.m. Saturday on reports that someone had been shot.

Lewis suffered life-threatening injuries and died at an area hospital while receiving treatment.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No motive or suspect was immediately clear.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

