Warming back into the 70s again soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After the coldest start we’ll see all week this morning, we will see plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 60s with a calm wind. The warming trend continues tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We don’t stop there, though...

Highs will warm into the 70s every day from Wednesday to Saturday.

Temperatures warm all week long. (WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday we’re looking at lower 70s, but the other three days during that stretch should feature middle 70s.

Rain stays away until the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will change a little bit beginning Wednesday as some moisture begins to push northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Instead of the mainly sunny skies we’ll have today and tomorrow, skies will feature more of a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the workweek.

A chance of rain returns Friday night and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will increase even more by later Friday as a system and its attendant cold front begin to edge closer from our northwest. This system will bring a chance of rain for everyone Friday night and Saturday.

Details beyond Saturday are a bit murky at this point regarding what happens. Some models do suggest there’s at least some chance of shower activity Saturday night through Monday morning, so we’ll maintain a low chance at this time.

Temperatures will fall behind Saturday’s cold front, with highs returning to the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

