Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Warming back into the 70s again soon

It’ll be dry through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds most days
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After the coldest start we’ll see all week this morning, we will see plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 60s with a calm wind. The warming trend continues tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We don’t stop there, though...

Highs will warm into the 70s every day from Wednesday to Saturday.

Temperatures warm all week long.
Temperatures warm all week long.(WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday we’re looking at lower 70s, but the other three days during that stretch should feature middle 70s.

Rain stays away until the weekend.
Rain stays away until the weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will change a little bit beginning Wednesday as some moisture begins to push northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Instead of the mainly sunny skies we’ll have today and tomorrow, skies will feature more of a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the workweek.

A chance of rain returns Friday night and Saturday.
A chance of rain returns Friday night and Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will increase even more by later Friday as a system and its attendant cold front begin to edge closer from our northwest. This system will bring a chance of rain for everyone Friday night and Saturday.

Details beyond Saturday are a bit murky at this point regarding what happens. Some models do suggest there’s at least some chance of shower activity Saturday night through Monday morning, so we’ll maintain a low chance at this time.

Temperatures will fall behind Saturday’s cold front, with highs returning to the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was attacked Saturday in an incident at the Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex.
Woman says she was attacked at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex gate and attacker was fatally shot
File image
Man killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
Two Maxwell Air Force Security Forces personnel and a civilian were injured in an incident at a...
3 injured in incident at Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex gate
Crash cleared on I-65 SB near Pine Level
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Bryce Young becomes Alabama’s first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
An Air Force spokesperson confirmed a person died after a confrontation Saturday at the...
Air Force confirms person died in Gunter Annex gate confrontation
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.
The Hayneville Police Department seeks to identify a suspect captured on video surveillance...
Suspect sought for multiple Hayneville burglaries, thefts