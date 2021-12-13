Woman arrested in Dec. 5 Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Yolanda Gary, 32, was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Latoya Mitchell, 32, of Montgomery, on Dec. 5.

Gary was taken into custody on Monday by a U.S. Marshals Service task force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Mitchell was shot and killed in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard. She was one of three people killed in Montgomery that Sunday in separate homicide cases.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

